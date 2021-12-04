.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria has completed the training of 62 Peacekeeping medical personnel ready to be deployed to Mali.

The three weeks deployment training held in Nigeria’s Centre For Peacekeeping Mission, Jaji covering four areas was scheduled according to UN modules, according to the Commandant of the facility, Maj. Gen. Auwal Fagge expressed satisfaction in the quality of Batch 8 Level II troops.

The four areas, Fagge explained, were; basic technical training on weapons handling, UN specifics on Peacekeeping, mission specifics and integrating and harnessing the theoretical lessons, which according to him would go a long way in ensuring that troops discharge their duties professionally in complete adherence to international regulations and rules of engagement.

He said that the Nigerian Armed forces possessed all the needed personnel and equipment to adequately train troops that could be deployed anywhere to serve as Peacekeeping personnel, saying the nation would not relent in her vision and mission in ensuring peace in West Africa subregion.

Special Guest at the event, Chief of military training, Maj.Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim who was represented by Brig. Gen . Hassan Dada reiterated the commitments of Nigeria armed forces to contribute its quota in ensuring lasting and sustainable peace across the sub-Sahara region and by extension, Africa.

He urged the graduands to be sensitive to the cultural and religious beliefs of their host nation which he noted would create a hospitable environment for the medical support troops to discharge core duties of the mandate satisfactorily.

” I caution you to avoid any ugly incident that could tarnish the corporate image of the Armed forces of Nigeria in particular and the nation in general.

” I must categorically state that you must discharge your duties in full adherence to the mission’s mandate at all times .

” Mali is a fellow West African country that has been facing serious political, security, socio-economic, humanitarian and human right challenges after a coalition of taureq and other terrorist groups attacked and captured some territories in the country since 2012.

” The situation led to the deployment of AU and French Forces which later transformed into the UN Multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in Mali ( MINUSMA ) with a security council mandate which includes the protection of civilians.

” The hospital provides support and healthcare services to injured peacekeepers and UN staff serving in the Timbuktu Region, ” he stated.

Highlights of activities at the ceremony were a simulation, presentation of certificate to the contingent, push-ups by senior military officers among others at the ceremony.