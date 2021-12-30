Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said that the government performed woefully in managing the economy, the security challenges of the country as well as political leadership in 2021.

He said this on Thursday in a New Year Message titled: ‘He Makes Everything Beautiful in His Own Time’ which was made available to journalists in Abuja.

Kaigama also said the government fell short in efficiently coordinating the nation’s diversities and achieving satisfactory human capital development objectives.

He, however, gave the Federal and State Governments a pass mark in infrastructure because of the construction and renovation of some critical infrastructure and national assets.

The Archbishop said, “On the part of governance, there seems to have been a fledgling effort to build and renovate critical infrastructure at both the Federal and State levels.

“While we know that a lot still needs to be done, realizing how vital this can be to our development as a nation, we need to appreciate the very little achieved so far and encourage our leaders to do more.

“However, our greatest asset remains our people. While building much needed infrastructure, the people must never be forgotten. Their hope must be sustained to live into that better future.

“Our nation has done woefully in many other important areas. We have failed to arrest the further decent of more of our people into penury and degrading poverty.

“The ever worsening security situation kept people away from the farms and now famine stares us in the face. This is largely responsible for why even staple foods have now gone beyond the reach of average families.

“If we are ever going to get a handle on the deadly orgy of violent crime, this must be mitigated and very quickly. Political leaders across the board must do more than merely repeating their intention to lift the populace out of poverty.

“We are all in grave danger should more and more young people take to rebellion by embracing violence as the only way to be noticed as we are already witnessing.”

But according to the Catholic Prelate, who said Nigeria has enjoyed many graces amid the challenges, “There is definitely a lot to be grateful for this year. Although we are still a long way from that perfect harmony built on justice and equity, we still have God to thank for saving us from a catastrophe that seemed so inevitable only months ago. Nigeria has wobbled along, deeply divided but still one country.

“Moreover, our home grown problems of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic separatist agitations presented a perfect scene tilting towards a disastrous end of apocalyptic proportions.”

Nevertheless, to stem the tide of ethnic and religious separatist agitations, Kaigama said political leaders must choose the path of sincere dialogue.

“Those of them who are surreptitiously firing the embers of discord and division for political gain must stop. This is the only credible way to prove to their followers that they are honestly committed to a united and indivisible Nigeria built on justice and equity to all.

“Our desire for justice is no doubt honourable, but in the name of justice, how often is violence committed which leads to injustices far worse than the ones we set out to redress.

“Those who are tempted to choose crime and violence as the only way to draw attention to their plight must rethink. We must first have a country before thinking of our wellbeing,” he said.

While calling on the government to make sincere and concerted efforts towards protecting the people, especially the defenceless, the Archbishop urged Nigerians to also stand and be counted.

He added, “Let us not allow the bad people who are in the minority to determine the direction of our lives and the dominant narratives about our country.”

