By Musa Annabi – Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has said he was not in doubt that with the signing of the 2022 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria was on the path of solutions to its debt problems.

The cleric spoke at the St Bakhita Catholic secretariat in Sokoto State, in a chat with newsmen to mark the end of the year 2021.

He said: “We’ve heard that the President will sign the budget very soon. We hope it will herald a new beginning for a better life for all of us.

“We also pray that better things will come our way as the National Assembly will very soon perfect the Electoral Act Amendment Bill process so that the President can assent to it and by the grace of God, we would soon start our long journey to a democracy that promises smooth process for us and those we will vote for, who are qualified to be in power.”

The Bishop described the forthcoming events as an important part of Nigeria’s history as a nation.

Kukah observed that Nigeria was being held hostage under the illusion of religious differences, cautioning Nigerian politicians to avoid focusing on politics of religious, regional sentiments and related aspects which he said could trigger gross disunity amongst the citizenry.

He observed that Nigerian politicians had over time jumped to the conclusions that justice simply meant having joint ticket of Christian and Muslim contestants, insisting that it was not healthy for its unity, peaceful coexistence and harmony.

The Catholic Bishop admonished followers of political personalities to not only support politicians of their choices but be wise, adding: “I have always told people that I cannot and will never make religion an issue in my lifetime.”

