By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Professor Terhemba Wuam, a Professor of Economic History at the Kaduna State University ,has said that Nigeria should trade more internationally as there is a global market made up of seven (7) billion customers.

He said Nigeria can intensify agriculture, as was done in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and also promote an industrial take-off and utilise the creative and digital energies and capabilities of Nigerians to bring this about.

He spoke on the Occasion of the 11 Inaugural Lecture of Kaduna State University ,held on Tuesday,with the theme ,

” International Trade and Imperial Precursors: The Evolution of a New Nigerian Economy in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries..”

He said ” it is established by this inaugural lecture that imperialism was propelled by the need for trade, for without the efforts of British and European merchants in their desire to trade with Africa, colonialism, would have taken a different form.”

“As it were, the British and other European trading firms were the leading agents of colonial imperialism in Africa exemplified through the concerted work of Sir George Taubman Goldie and his Royal Niger Company, in whose employment Lord Frederick Lugard would first come to Nigeria.”

According to him, the economy and exchange relations in Nigeria has changed significantly, since the nineteenth century. “While the earlier economic periods in the nineteenth century and the early twentieth century tended to emphasize social relations in the communal mode of production, the later half of the colonial era operated more under the influence of a western capitalist system at the economic level in finding the ways and means for the increasingly enhanced material existence of Nigerians, whereby the 200 million Nigerians now have better economic livelihood than was obtainable in the nineteenth century and during twentieth century colonialism.”

” The colonial period started the process of entrenching a capitalist economy on the people and by the time independence came a vibrant market economy with institutionalized systems for “selling land, hiring labour, or raising money” was in place in Nigeria.”

“The implications was the altering of the Nigerian social, political and economic life.

The colonial economy also caused a vital transition from an overwhelming reliance on agriculture as the basis for trade and economic growth to a context where other sectors also came to have major impact especially distribution, trade and exchange and the rise of manufacturing and services.”

“We saw that while urbanization which is a great facilitator of trade started incubating more profoundly in the nineteenth century across the country, the speed and intensity of the process was taken to a higher level with the arrival of the colonial era which saw the speedy growth and expansion of towns and urban centres in all parts of the country. Towns, as is the emphasis in this inaugural lecture provided the ideal environment for the growth of exchange and trade and non-agro-allied industries.”

“Overall, growth contributed to the expansion and sustenance of the agricultural sector by making available for it a wider market in which agricultural commodities were sold nationally and internationally. The next chapter in Nigeria’s economic evolution, which was to be the take-off of the modern manufacturing and industrial sector would gradually dawn as colonialism started winding down after the Second World War from 1945.:

The university don observed that in.a modern economy, such as Nigeria now is, both production and trade are important for meaningful development.

“Government efforts towards providing the relevant infrastructure and policies for economic development and for trade to prosper are steps that responsible governments give maximum attention to. This is because nations become prosperous when they produce and trade.”

“The state earns revenue and income by levying taxes on trade, consequently, trade or lack of it, is an indicator of the general state of the economy. Reliance on a mono-cultural product or industry i.e. agriculture, rents or royalty from mineral resources as oil in the case of the Nigerian economy for international trade is a pointer to the current level of low development vis-à-vis other parts of the world.”

“Though, under the context of the Nigerian economy in the nineteenth century to its dynamic opening and expansion in the twentieth century it can be deduced that much progress has been made on the transition from the pre-capitalist to the capitalist mode with its highly diversified and efficient economic structures. It is therefore ideal for present and future efforts to be mindful of the successes recorded so far, taking especial cognizance of the valuable lessons of the colonial foundations, and what needs to be done to remedy the current challenges of the day which include an education and skills gap, the inability of the state to mobilise financial resources from citizens for development, due probably to a lack of capacity on the part of operators of the state, which makes it to be concurrently a poor policy maker, weak regulator and a sometimes seemingly reluctant development agent.”

“My overall conclusion is that over the period of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries the Nigerian economy witnessed several structural changes which have had fundamental influence on the material existence of the people. The coming of nineteenth century European merchants and eventually, colonialism, contributed to rearticulating the foundations of production and enabled a transition from a pre-capitalist to a fully-fledged market economy in which production was geared towards the market and governed by profit.”

“The provision of colonial infrastructure and policies favourable to trade greatly expanded Nigerian production and also opened the national economy to all Nigerians and to overseas markets for agricultural commodities. It was this expansion of production and trade that enabled Nigerians to accumulate capital and the goods and services necessary for material prosperity in the new society with its economy of capitalism for most of the twentieth century.”

“Going forward, we advocate a national receptiveness to new ideas and openness to the economics of globalisation by the people of Nigeria, as this will open the country to even more solid economic growth within decades. This fundamental assertion builds on the discernable outlines of the economic history of the country presented in this inaugural lecture that highlighted what was, what came to be and how best the example of the past and the present can be utilised to shape a future with specific outcomes as goals – that of a Nigeria that seeks to understand and to harness the world capitalist system to her full advantage; in which for example, when understood, none would condone economically wasteful policies and practices as fuel subsidy that Nigerians have perennially engaged in to their national detriment.”

“Fuel subsidy shows that Nigerians, in matters of economic policy, are slow readers in comprehending how the capitalist world economic order works.

Take for example, what Nigeria should learn from others, with China as a case in point. China lifted close to a billion people out of poverty with capitalism. Once the Chinese ditched socialism, they embraced capitalism like a religious creed, with a zeal that even the west lacks today. They have offices especially dedicated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, to help them check whether their policies conform to the broad outlines of capitalist economic ideology and for purposes of acquiring western knowledge-transfer and institutional expertise. In doing this they have not waited for the IMF or the World Bank to make prescriptions. Because the Chinese understand the logic of capitalism as a system, the IMF are usually surprised at how far China is willing and ready to go.”

“Thus, they broke the iron rice bowl, they don’t subsidise electricity or utilities. The Chinese government ensures that full value is paid by consumers, so that when things breakdown, the resources to repair them are available, and new investments can be made. Nigeria ought to learn this, so that citizens can stop blaming the president for borrowing from China, the IMF, the World Bank and other multilateral lenders.”

“Clearly, my proposal is for the adoption of a rational economic strategy; with the potential of the knowledge of economic history so far presented, to position Nigeria to tackle more effectively her economic development challenges. In addition, I wish to also call on Nigerian and African scholars to transcend the so far enduring position of viewing African and European relations through the prisms of ‘neo-colonialism and continued exploitation’ in the post-colonial and independence era. Nigeria became truly independent in 1960 and her people are in charge of her destiny.”

“Arguments about the so-called ‘political independence’ or ‘economic independence’ offer little in comprehending what the nationalists gained for African states; the ability to initiate policy, govern independently and enact international alliances. There is only ‘independence’ or a lack of it; and with the concept established, a country can decide how best to shape her future. What a nation elects to do with that independence is up to her. A viable outlook should be one of forging policies to generate mutual benefits in the exploitation and utilisation of economic goods in partnership with those with the capital, systems and technology that Nigeria requires for her accelerated growth. And such partnerships can be with Americans, Asians, Europeans and other Africans. This approach should be designed and followed to aid the tortuous process of making Nigerians the rightful inheritors of all prior knowledge generated by mankind in Europe or anywhere in the world for the purpose of Nigeria’s rapid material advancement and economic well-being.”

“My final observation is that Nigeria’s present and future prosperity will depend on the level of her involvement with international trade. The importance of international trade is in its ability to make nations and peoples prosperous.”

” Therefore Nigeria should trade more internationally as there is a global market made up of seven (7) billion customers. The country can intensify agriculture, as was done in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and also promote an industrial take-off and utilise the creative and digital energies and capabilities of Nigerians to bring this about.”

“I am sincerely grateful to the management of Kaduna State University for appointing me to a Chair in Economic History. In the coming years, I would continue to dedicate myself to researching and disseminating findings on various aspects of the economic history of Nigeria and the world, with particular emphasis on the history of taxation; economic planning; the role of towns and cities as economic agents; and the question of how nations develop and become rich as well as focus on themes in international geopolitics ,” he said.