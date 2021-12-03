Ex-President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has expressed deep sadness over the loss of the 2nd Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas.

Dr Joseph Wayas died on Thursday 2nd December, aged 83.

In a statement personally signed by the ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, described the late Wayas as an outstanding leader and a committed statesman, patriot and bridge builder until his death.

Ayim said, “I have received with deep regrets the sad news of the passing of Dr Joseph Wayas.”

“Dr Joseph Wayas was an outstanding leader, who served Nigerians in the high office of president of the senate at a very young age and remained a committed statesman, patriot and bridge builder until his death.” He noted.

According to Ayim Pius Ayim, Nigeria will miss his wise counsel and deep insight on national issues.

“Dr Joseph Wayas was a charismatic and strong moderating influence in the 2nd republic. Despite youthful age, Senator Wayas led, with distinction and decorum, a senate that had very influential personalities and foremost professionals from the 1st republic and the period of the military interregnum.

“His maturity, candour and panache gave the senate of the 2nd republic character and sense of direction. Nigeria will sorely miss his wise counsel and deep perspective on issues of national importance.”

“The death of Dr Joseph Wayas is a huge loss not only to his immediate family and cross river state but indeed Nigeria as a whole.”

“I Pray that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest in his bosom.”

“May the Lord comfort, uphold and protect his family and grant them the strength and courage to bear this huge loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria