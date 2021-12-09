Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the nation has enough resources that if well managed can take care of its citizens, adding that there was no room for excuses by anybody.

Wike, however, challenged the Federal Government to show evidence where it has deployed all the money borrowed from external creditors.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuola Flyover Bridge that was performed by the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, in Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that his administration is propelled by love and commitment to service, which is why it is working assiduously and deploying the State’s resources judiciously, for the good of Rivers people.

He said: “It is very clear that governance is not by magic. It is all about commitment. It’s all about your love for your people and your country.

“This country has enormous resources to change the lives of our people. Nobody should give excuses. Like we would always say, if you don’t have it, you don’t have it.

“So, all these stories that you borrowed money from here, and there, let us see what the money is being used for. If we borrowed money, we are showing Rivers people what we used that money to do.”

Wike said he is preoccupied with the duties of governance and rendering service to the people who elected him, noting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled state government has performed creditable well.

“This government has done well. This PDP government has done well.

Our contractor is Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. We are competing with federal government that is using Julius Berger. Ask them how much it is to pay Julius Berger.”

“None of these flyovers cost us less than N7 billion. Now, the average of N7billion into 9 and the other roads done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and the quality they give. I’m happy and proud to associate myself with a company that gives the best as far as construction is concerned. I can move about in this state and country proudly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko while inaugurating the project said that Governor Wike has proved himself worthy his sobriquet: “Mr. Project!”.

He said: “Some see governance or being in government as an end in itself, you have deployed your limitless energy, by these accomplishments, to demonstrate that governance is a means to an end; the improvement of the lives of our people.”

