By Gabriel Olawale

The Confident Black Women, TCBW, has expressed dissatisfaction over Nigeria’s inability to maximise the opportunities the global body care industry offered.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, the Co-Founder of TCBW, Mr. Christian Love said that the total global beauty value chain in 2020 was put at $483 billion of which Nigeria failed to take advantage.

He said that the North America and Asia Pacific continue to be the biggest beneficiary of the industry that is projected to generate $716 billion by 2025, “what is profound is that the top in the beauty industry is hair care which is responsible for 24 percent of the $483 billion.

READ ALSO:Reps pass 2022 Budget, raises expenditure to N17.1trn

He said: “So if the hair industry is responsible for 24 percent of the body care industry that is going to grow to $716 billion by 2025, what is the value Africa and Nigeria in particular is going to contribute.”

Love said that the continuous agitation of unemployment in the country are unacceptable, “each time people complained of unemployment or government not doing enough, I use to make them understand that in developed countries, it’s the responsibilities of private sector to drive the process and compel the government to perform.

“At TCBW, we want to ensure that every solo braided companies in forgotten corner of Nigeria are integrated into a platform where from their small corner they can reach the world.”

Love said that part of the reason why Nigeria was not visible in the beauty value chain was as a result of standard, “Hair care contributed 24 percent of the $483 billion of beauty industry in 2020. For Nigeria to be a beneficiary of this huge amount, we need to scale up our standard.

“At TCBW, we want to drive the beauty industry in Nigeria starting with hair and we are working with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB to make hair industry a certified course within the country. Next year, we plan to train at least 1,000 people.

“There is no data as to how much Nigeria is making from the beauty value chain. Going forward, TCBW will be working towards actualization of tangible data. We also plan to host Hair Week next year. Our goal is to ensure that at least a million home is reach directly or indirectly meaning a woman can pick up a skill in hair making and earn a decent living.

Speaking during award presentation to outstanding stakeholders in Nigeria beauty industry, Country Director for Instant Arewa Hair, Angela Eyekosi said that the recent 120 minutes Hair Challenge hosted by Instant Arewa Hair anf TCBW was to promote the beauty of the hair-making industry.

“Nigeria has a lot of good braiders who may not necessarily be a graduate but are so skilled in their craft to the extent that they can produce a novel wig hairstyle for the global market. This hair challenge discovered such people and promote their God given creativity.”