The potential of the young population can only be exploited if the continent creates a conducive environment for the youths to take action. Propelled by this drive, the Nigerian Embassy in Bujumbura initiated it’s first Edition of a 12km Marathon tagged #RunBuja2021.

The program which has the Ambassador Trophy as the coveted prize, is a bilateral diplomatic program of the Nigeria Mission in Burundi geared towards using the instrumentality and resourcefulness of sport in ensuring a more prosperous and secure society. The Nigeria embassy organized this to deepen economic and social ties, promote healthy best practices and raise an awareness for a healthy youthful life style.

The event was declared open by the Mayor of Bujumbura CP Jimmy Hatungimana. In his opening remark, the Mayor appreciated the Nigeria Mission in Burundi especially its ever dynamic Head who he described as ‘A youthful diplomat’. According to him, “you have taken diplomacy to the next level.”

‘We never knew this window could exist in our diplomatic interaction with your country Nigeria. Our people appreciate all you have been doing here to ensure that we have a better society. God will bless you! The President, Evariste Ndayisimiye extends his deepest appreciation to the good people of Nigeria and to your President, assuring him of his maximum cooperation in exploring further diplomatic understanding between us and Nigeria.

In his opening speech, the Nigerian envoy to Burundi led by Amb. Elijah Onyeagba,PhD celebrated the Nigeria Mission for organizing the RunBuja2021 which uses sports and recreation to foster a more cordial social interaction and lifestyle among youths.

According to the Nigeria Head of Mission in Burundi, this program will reinforce the partnership between Nigeria and Burundi in ensuring a safer society using sports as a tool.

“Seeing the teeming youths who participated in this year’s edition, their zeal, determination to succeed and most of all, their faith, I am even more convinced to expand this iniative. At the start up line, I was particularly moved by the number of these teeming youths who stood right there bare foot ready to compete in the 12km marathon. What a demonstration of the African spirit of never giving up!”

Winner in the Men’s category who finished up in 34:49 was rewarded with a cash sum of 1,000,000 Bif while the first Runner Up received 750,000 Bif and the second runner up 500,000 Bif. There were consolation prizes up to the tenth place runners. Thanks

Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD equally appreciated all the sponsors of the maiden event including the DigiTours Team who came all the way from Nigeria to grace the event, the #RunBuja2021. He assured that the Nigerian Embassy will now make RunBuja both an international event and an annual event.

Dignitaries that attended the RunBuja 2021 include the President of Burundi represented by the Minister in charge of Youth and Sports, Amb Ezekiel Nibigira, Her Excellency Dr Jilly Maleko (Tanzanian Ambassador), CP Jimmy Hatungimana (The Mayor of Bujumbura), Her Excellency Lady Udo Onyeagba (Wife of the Nigeria Ambassador), Amb Dieudonne Kwizera (President Athletic Federation of Burundi), DigiTours from Nigeria led by its Co-Founder, Engr Ifeanyi ANIAGOH and a host of members of the Diplomatic community in Bujumbura.