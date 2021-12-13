Niger Delta young leaders decry attempt to blackmail Osinbajo over book bankrolling claims

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 29th Sept, 2021. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

A group known as Niger Delta Young Leaders has lamented the attempt to blackmail Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a book bankrolling claims.

In a release made available to Vanguard, and signed by Tamuno Joshua For Niger Delta Young Leaders Initiative (NDYLI), the group, reacting to a publication in a traditional medium (not Vanguard) said there is no way the person of Professor Osinbajo would promise a young man the bankrolling of a book.The reaction titled Re: N’Delta Group Decries Osinbajo’s Failed Promise to Ijaw-born Author

We refer to the publication with the headline, “N’Delta Group Decries Osinbajo’s Failed Promise to Ijaw-born Author.” This said author is one 32-year-old Prince Meshack Bebenimibo.

While it may possibly be true that the young man was granted audience by the VP, as he claimed, it cannot be said that he was promised the bankrolling of his book, during the VP’s visit to Gbaramatu kingdom.

One would not know the author’s motives by exaggerating his meeting with the VP who was gracious enough to grant him audience despite his busy tour and schedule.

How can the Vice President now be the one to pay for the printing of a book manuscripts? Does he own a publishing house or is he a literary agent? It is even laughable that the young man would claim that the VP said he would help him become a great author or publish his books. To become great is entirely in his own hands and to stay on course he should not add subtle blackmail to his skills.

If he really wants to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer from the region, then he should share his writings with others rather than rantings against a VP whose aides we are told have already offered support which he already received.

Instead of him to show gratitude and seek for more if he felt the support was not enough, his public rantings several times exposes his poor public spirit and a worrying sense of entitlement just because he met the VP who possibly sought to encourage him.

There are several platforms – both online and offline – for budding writers to showcase their talents and writing skills. He should start leveraging those platforms to showcase his budding talent with the world, instead of becoming a nuisance in the public space.

Also, he can use that time to review and give his unpublished works to editors and professionals that could help him put it out there.

As already stated above we believe and have it on good authority that Bebenimibo was supported financially by an aide from the VP’s office at the time the young man said he wanted to do a book launch. Why didn’t he mention that he has received such support? This was given to him on a platter.

If Bebenimibo truly wants to make his mark as a writer, being half way mischievous with claims like this is certainly not the way to go about it. For example, there is no record on the Internet about any of Bebenimibo’s writing. This shows that maybe he does not take his craft seriously.

On behalf of all hard-working Nigerian and Niger Delta youths, we want to express our disappointment by the young man’s bogus claims against the Vice President person of the Vice President, who is respected nationwide and internationally.

The young man’s misplaced complaints are rather turning him into a nuisance in the public space, and not as a writer that he wants us to believe he is.

This entitlement mentality should not be encouraged. Nigerian youths are innovative, resilient and talented and hard working. Meshack should not join the train of those who complain rather than get to do the real hardwork to better their lives and career. There are millions of youths out there, daily making efforts to improve their skills set, and we applaud them.

As a group that encourages hard working youths to develop their potential and talents, our advice to Bebenimibo is to take advantage of his youth and budding writing skills and leverage on different platforms that give visibility to budding writers like him.

If this Bebenimibo claims that he wants to be one of the best writers from the region, has he met with any editor or publishing house and shown them his unpublished manuscripts for publication?

If his works are good enough, the opportunities will definitely come. But ranting about with his bogus claim would only put him in bad light as one that has ulterior motives and is simply looking for financial inducements rather than noble means.

Many Nigerians are aware of the Vice President’s tour of the Niger Delta region and how his visit helped to douse tension and engender peace and security in the region, which the whole country is benefitting from today.

If this Niger Delta youth is really interested in becoming an author, then he should do the needful, and go back to the drawing board; he should put in efforts towards improve his writing craft and gain attention for good writing, rather than creating mischief and seeking for cheap, but distasteful publicity.

