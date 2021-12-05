





By Ozioruva Aliu



THE traditional ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West local government area of Oil rich Delta State, HRM King Obukowho Monday Whiskey has described as unacceptable that oil and gas multi-national companies operating in the Niger Delta region have their operational headquarters outside where they explore for resources.

He has therefore requested that the federal government impose on the companies to relocate their companies’ headquarters to where they are exploring crude oil.



Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Sunday, Whiskey also disagreed with the position of the companies that the Niger Delta was not safe for them to put their headquarters.



He said; “The first law of locating industry around the world is that industries must be nearest to the source of raw materials. However, it is abnormal that in Nigeria today, the oil and gas companies that do not have any raw materials in Abuja and Lagos state have all their operational headquarters in either Lagos or Abuja.

“The Niger Delta people because they are few and not highly connected, they are usually blackmailed by powerful people who claim that there is no peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta region.

“But some of us have proved them wrong. I can tell you that there is a peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta. Mobil oil limited has its headquarters in Akwa Ibom State.

“Nobody is harassing them there. As I speak, the tallest building in the South-South which is housing the Nigeria Local Content Board is in Yenagoa, nobody is disturbing them so what is chasing other multinational companies. I want to commend the Nigeria Local Content Board for stationing their office in the region”.