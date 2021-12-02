By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Torchbearers Impact Network, TIN, an NGO focused on mentorship in education and career for young people, has called on Lagos State Commissioner of police to thoroughly investigate a recent sad incident surrounding the death of one, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who until his death was a student of Dowen College, Lagos.

The Executive Director of TIN,Ibraheem Abdullateef made the call in a statement made available to journalists in ilorin on Thursday.

He said thorough investigation of the sad incident became necessary,” in view of the light of growing trend in ivy league schools and other private secondary schools in the country where young people for one reason or the other meet their tragic end without any detailed inquest by relevant authorities and making detailed explanation to both parents and concerned public.”

Ibraheem recalled the case of Karen Hapuchi, a minor who also met her untimely demise allegedly from complications after reportedly being raped within the school premises of Premier Academy, Abuja.

He said,”The matter is still very much a subject of heated activism in the nation’s capital. TIN will like not only for the police to take interest in the matter, the NGO also enjoined the Lagos State government to borrow a leaf from its Kwara State counterpart in the incidence that happened in Musbaudeen Islamic School, Ganmo, where opprobrium resulted after severe floggings of some students, including a lady, went viral on social media.”

“The state government properly waded into the matter, set up probe panel for which the educational system in the state is now the beneficiary. Today, Kwara State now has an Arabic Board regulating that aspect of school education in the state.

“We are aware that management of Dowen College Lagos have made a statement on the sad incident of Oromoni, but putting the matter finally to rest and giving the parents of the deceased closure on this matter requires a more thorough, diligent probe requiring proper police work.

“The alleged last comment of Late Oromoni Jr about some alleged bullying, even mentioning some names believed to be his school mates in the said incidents leading to his death should be properly investigated if for nothing else, but to have some useful lessons for both schools, teachers, parents and other stakeholders in the educational system in Nigeria.

“We want the commissioner of police to commence immediate investigations into the death and report to the public promptly.

“It is terrible our society might be facing in full throttle the consequences of bad parenting and weak educational institutions.

“I can’t comprehend how and why teenagers in private college should be bullying and assaulting one another into joining bad gang. It is a terrible piece of news.

“The sad thing is stories around juvenile delinquency are on the rise.

“We must not take it on the face value that the boy died from an injury sustained while playing football.

“This must be deeply investigated to right the wrongs, and ensure that the culprits are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The deceased reportedly mentioned some names before he died, according to the cousin, Perrison Oromoni reported in the media. Dowen College and the parents should cooperate with the police in their investigations.

“We call on the Lagos State Government to look into this in the interest of the safety of other students, peace and justice in Lagos. This kind of brute and ungodly act must be discouraged in any sane society. My condolences to the family of Slyvester Oromoni.”