By Elizabeth Osayande

True Care Foundation, a non governmental organization recently visited Beth Torrey Home; and Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo- Odofin Lagos,with different donations to celebrate this year’s yuletide.

The NGO also visited The Spinal Cord Injuries Association, where some donations were equally made.

Some of the items donated included: ” different types of food items, including bags of rice, toiletries, facemask, sanitary wares among others.

Speaking on the visits, president of the foundation, Austin Njoku said although, True Care Foundation could not carry out it’s yearly Christmas outreach due to Covid-19 pandemic, it was happy to add value to people’s lives this year.

Mr Njoku reiterated that :” The visits are our signature project done every year to assist workers in the humanity business with some donations.

” As as we mark the birth of Christ, it is pertinent to add a little quota to people that don’t have so that they can celebrate with others. True Care Foundation noted.

While Mr. Njoku appreciated God for the lives of those in The Spinal Cord Injuries Association, he tasked members of the association to elect wisely a replacement of their late past president

Mr, Austin Njoku also appreciated the in – mates for being alive and also used the opportunity to condole with SCIA on the demise of their president who lived a life of devotion and diligence.