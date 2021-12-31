New Year: Years of cankerworms ending, says Owokoniran, PDP scribe

Chief Rahman Owokoniran

Chief Rahman Owokoniran, the General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, has said the years of All Progressives Congress, APC, which he described as “cankerworms years”, were coming to a close.

Owokoniran said this in his New Year message to Nigerians, in which he also paid homage to “our resilience as a people, industry and dedication to a united Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he noted, Nigerians that believed in the country were more than the few politicians taking advantage of positions and authorities.

In his message, Owokoniran said: “Congratulations to every Nigerian. It’s been years of progressive toughness. Difficult years built on leaders’ promises without practical plans.

“However, as we step into the new year, I assure Nigerians that the years of the cankerworms are ending.

“PDP is well prepared to salvage Nigeria and the year 2022 is the the year of reflection and preparation for the betterment of our great nation, come 2023.

“As we look ahead, those who made it their duty to make life difficult for the every day Nigerian will be weeded off and left behind.

“We must all make it a duty to get involved in the Nigerian project.

“As Nigerians, we have proved in our daily activities that we do not care about tribe, religion or political affiliations. We love each other.

“Those that use these parameters to divide us are the enemies and now is the time to take back our country.

“The years of All Progressives Congress, APC, which are those of cankerworms, are ending.

“Happy New Year to Nigerians. We must stay strong together, in order to achieve the heavy task ahead of us.

“Happy new beginning to Nigerians. God bless you all. Long live Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria