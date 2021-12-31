As the world prepares to usher in the new year, former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has charged Nigerians and other Africans to continue to work towards building inclusive, just and peaceful societies.

Dr. Jonathan stated this in his new year message in which he noted that 2022 presents new opportunities to “build our nation for ourselves, our children and grandchildren .”

The message read: “I congratulate fellow Nigerians, Africans and friends across the world for the opportunity of entering into the New Year, 2022.

“The past year was characterized by many global challenges amid the ravaging effect of COVID -19 and its variants.

“We have continued to live with the new realities imposed by the pandemic and consequences resulting from existing problems such as insecurity, poverty and climate change.

“Across the world, there is a global demand for justice, peace, hope, security and sustainable development.

The attainment of these global and national aspirations should occupy the hearts and minds of citizens and leaders in our nations in this New Year 2022, if we are to rebuild a better world for the upcoming generations.

“Building an inclusive, just and peaceful society is a task that we must prioritize in 2022, as we cannot afford the luxury of a nation with endless agitations.

2022 presents to us new opportunities to build our nation for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.

Let us therefore live in love and unity, pursue peace and justice in all spheres and in all our engagements.

God bless Nigeria, God bless Africa and the rest of the world.

Happy New Year.

Vanguard News Nigeria