By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Wase have rejoiced with Nigerians for marking the end of the year 2021 peacefully and ushering in the New Year 2022 in high spirits.

The Speaker said though 2021 was tough in view of the challenges that the citizens grappled with, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 promised to be better.

In his New Year message, Gbajabiamila urged the citizens to renew their hope in Nigeria and show more commitment to their fatherland for the country to move to the next level of growth and development.

According to the Speaker, “Our greatest strength as Nigerians lies in our fortitude and our ability to come together to achieve grand visions despite our differences. This moment in our history requires embracing these strengths more than ever. In the new year, let us focus on the things that bring us together.”

Gbajabiamila also paid glowing tributes to those Nigerians who made sacrifices for the country to remain united in the outgoing year.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would come out better and stronger from its current challenges, noting that the citizens must keep hope alive.

He wished the citizens a prosperous New Year even as he called for more vigilance in view of the security situation in some parts of the country.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wase also felicitated Nigerians for witnessing the end of the year 2021 and marking the beginning of the New Year, 2022.

The Deputy Speaker in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, called on Nigerians to unite against the current security and economic challenges and support the security agencies as they strive to keep the country safe.

He said “I have a strong belief that the year 2022 will be better for the country in all ramifications. Let’s not despair. Let’s keep hope alive, and God Almighty will see us through.”

The Deputy Speaker also paid glowing tributes to the nation’s military and other security agencies for their sacrifice in fighting insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality, stressing that their efforts will ultimately yield the desired results.

“I commend the Nigerian military and security agencies for their resilience, bravery and courage in tackling enormous security challenges. I urge you all to be steadfast and not to be discouraged.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I join millions of Nigerians to wish my compatriots a prosperous New Year, ” he said.