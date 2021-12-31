By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the year 2022 will usher in hope, restoration and peace in Nigeria even as he praised the people for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic challenges in the year 2021.

Governor Ortom who stated this Friday in a New Year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, noted that Nigerians demonstrated an indomitable spirit for survival against unabating security and harsh economic situation that was compounded by the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “the year 2021 was no doubt challenging. But I’m happy our people rose to the occasion. The lessons of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the years ahead”.

He commended Benue people for standing by him through thick and thin, promising that the interest, welfare and wellbeing of people remained his firm commitment, mission and purpose throughout the days of his administration.

Governor Ortom also promised that he would continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that have direct and positive impact on the citizens adding,”this new year will restore hope and confidence in our land”.

He urged the people to be vigilant against “terrorists who have continued to wreck our communities, displace our people from their ancestral lands and rendered them displaced in their fatherland.”

He urged individuals and groups to cooperate with security agencies to keep the state free from criminal activities of the terrorist gangs, stressing that, “in doing so, you must endeavour to give useful information to government through security operatives in order to nip any threat in the bud.”

This he said, was necessary to ensure smooth and orderly society as the nation approached the 2023 general elections even as he reminded Nigerians to make informed and right choices during the elections by choosing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the next elections to rebuild the country from the misrule of the APC led government.

The Governor called for the cooperation of all in the discharge of their duties assuring that his administration will leave Benue State better than he met it.

Vanguard News Nigeria