By Happiness Ernest

New Tribe, a coalition of young Nigerians, has called on Nigerians to imbibe new positive mindset towards the country, as only this can propel Nigeria towards the much-desired greatness.

The group, which addressed passengers during a peaceful rally at the New Ebute Metta Train Station, said the idea of a ‘New Tribe’ of Nigerians is one devoid of ethic, political and religious biases, but puts the interest of Nigeria first in all things.

The Convener, Iretidola Ojekhoa, while speaking at the rally, said the group is out to sensitise Nigerians on the ideology needed to build a New Tribe among Nigerians, who believe in Nigeria and will always stand for Nigeria.

She said: “New Tribe is about a new set of Nigerians with a new mindset devoid of ethnicity, or religion. They have this, but they don’t allow it to come in between our unity. This is not about one party or the other, but about Nigeria as one nation. The New Tribe is about a mentality, like indoctrination, a new ideology. This New Tribe of Nigerians is those who believe in pursuing the good of the nation. They believe in the virtues of justice, fairness and truth. A tribe that believes that it is in our voices coming together that we can take Nigeria to the next level.

“So in your mind wherever you are, if you know you are a New Tribe, whether people see you or not, you behave differently, taking up that role that I am a solution in my country and my community. If you don’t take care of this country, who will? Nigerians should believe in Nigeria and stand for Nigeria. That’s the mentality we are trying to sell to every Nigerian.”

While explaining the reason behind the choice of venue for the rally, Ojekhoa added that the group plans to take its message to other states in Nigeria.

He said: “We decided to start this in Lagos because this is where the huge EndSARS protest started. So we felt we should start the positive vibes in Lagos. Though we did a rally on independence day, we are now taking this from one state to another starting with Lagos.

“We decided to start here at the train station because this is a beautiful place that we never thought we would have 10 years ago. So that same hope that brought about this station, we are telling everyone to keep up the hope that things bigger than this are on the way. Irrespective of who takes over power or which party, Nigeria will be great.”

A filmmaker, Gbenga Andipe, who took part in the rally explained that individuals can be a member of the New Tribe by taking up roles in the society to correct anomalies. He said: “Our message to Nigerians is that wherever you are, come together and be a solution to something. It doesn’t matter how small it is, come together in a group of two or three and decide that you will proactively take on challenges and conquer them. We intend as a New Tribe to galvanise people to see how we can become one and be a force to reckon with. But in the meantime, everybody should take up that role to be a solution wherever they are.

“This is just a clarion call to everybody to believe in Nigeria because as we speak, some people don’t believe in Nigeria. A line on our placards says ‘Hope Alive.’ So wake up in the morning and say a prayer that God bless Nigeria. Don’t curse Nigeria because the curse will come back to you. Start your day by telling someone that Nigeria will be great. Put in your effort and don’t lose hope.”