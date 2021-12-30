President Muhammadu Buhari

..Says infrastructure key to socio-economic development

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The newly appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Wednesday, assumed duties with a vow to help the present administration to leave some legacies behind in infrastructure development across the country.

Mr. Sambo , who reiterated the fact that infrastructure development is germane to the socio- economic development of any nation, added that Nigeria is not an exception.

He spoke, while addressing management and staff of the Ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Babangida Hussaini who received him on assumption of office.

Sambo said, “Mr. President is a blessing to this country. I keep saying that the skeptics will not realize this until His Excellency is gone; but some of us who know that socio-economic development is tied to massive infrastructure development know that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right course.”

The Minister cited China and Dubai in the United Arab Emirate as examples of nations that have developed rapidly due to their Infrastructural development. “I will be fulfilled if within the time I am going to be here I am able to help Mr. President leave some legacies behind in infrastructure development across the country. “

The Minister expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him by the management and staff of the Ministry.

He expressed his readiness to work assiduously and harmoniously with the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing , Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN who he described as a man of high intellect, competence and passion for development.

He said, “I assure you that I am a team player. I will work and cooperate as much as possible with Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN whom I have known from Lagos as a man of high intellect, competence, a man with a passion for development. I am ready to support him in achieving the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Earlier the Permanent Secretary Federal Minsitry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini in his welcome address congratulated the Minister of State on his appointment and pledged the unalloyed support and cooperation of the management and staff of the Ministry in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The Permanent Secretary informed the Minster of State that alot had been achieved in terms of Infrastructural development by this administration as a result of the strategic plans mapped out by the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.

Hussaini assured the new Minster that he would not find it difficult to work with others in the Ministry as everyone is in high spirit to work relentlessly to achieve the mandate set by Mr. President for the Ministry.

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo who was appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing on Friday, December 24, 2021 was born in Jalingo,Taraba State on the 7th of September, 1959.

He attended Muhammed Nya Primary School from 1967 to 1973. He proceeded to Federal Government College Maiduguri between 1973 and 1978 where he obtained his WASC with grade one – distinction.

He further attended the School of Basic Studies Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State from 1978 to 1979 before proceeding to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Building with Second Class Upper from the same institution between 1979 and 1982.

He has a wealth of experience as he had worked in various capacities with several organisations both in the public and private sectors such as the National Inland Waterways Authority, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nicon Insurance Corporation, Allied Bank of Nigeria and Savannah Bank of Nigeria Plc.

He bagged many awards when he served with the National Inland Waterways. These include the Meritorious Service Award on Retirement in 2019, Best Area Office Award from 2017 – 2019, Special commendation for initiating and construction of new Area Office, Lagos in 2014 and Best Area Manager for Revenue Generation, Collection – Port Harcourt in 2010 and Special commendation on successful completion of the construction of Nicon Insurance Corporation Headquarters in Abuja to mention but a few.

He belongs to the following professional organizations: Nigerian Institute of Building, Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, MCRBN, and the Nigerian Institute of Management.