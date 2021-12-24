By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Provision of basic infrastructure has been described as a tool for the development of any community.

The Chairman, Zone 10 in Zango-Daji, Adavi Local Government Area, Mr Segun Ajayi stated this at the inauguration of a market for Zango-Daji located at Zone 10/Shagari, called Unity Market.

Mr Ajayi said the Zone embarked on the project in view of the need to have a place for buying and selling and also empower the women and traders in the Zone

According to him, the idea of the market was conceived by the Executive and elders and received the blessings of the Late(Chief) Bayo John and Chief Moses, the Landlords/ landladies in Zone 10; with a view to equally meeting the needs of the people and support government’s effort in the provision of basic amenities.

The daily market, he stressed is open to all traders within Zango community and other parts of the State to buy and sell their goods, while shops and space can be allocated by applying to the appropriate quarters in charge.

The Chairman of the Market Committee, Mr. Henry Bolufawi said the market is a rally point for all within and outside the Zone to sell thier products.

The Zone 10 Chairman disclosed that the Community recently completed the installation of 500KVA transformer in the area to boost electricity supply which he noted cost the landlords N7m as part of the community developmental project.

While restating the fact that the initiative was to support the developmental strides of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and that of Adavi Local Government Area, he appealed for assistance from government and well to do individuals to help in installing another 300KVA transformer recently bought to serve as a backup to the existing one.

Mr. Ajayi said Governor Bello’s proactive and pragmatic approach to security has also help Kogi State communities in dwelling peacefully and in safety.

He commended the late Chief of Zango, Chief Bayo John and the Central Chairman who created zones for development, stressing that thier leadership style is very promising. He also eulogised all Zonal heads, for thier support towards the successes recorded, promising to continue to justify the confidence reposed in the leadership.