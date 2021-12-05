When one thinks about earnest entrepreneurial ambition and fervent passion, they think about men like Blessing Aibangbe. He is a Nigerian-born businessman and entrepreneur with his eyes set on greatness like one has never seen before.

Known for founding and running Ize Blessing World among other businesses, Mr. Aibangbe has become a force to reckon with in the Nigerian Business space.

He was born on the 23rd of March, 1997, and had his tertiary education at Auchi Polytechnic in his indigenous state of origin, Edo State where he studied Mass communication. He first popped on the radar back in 2015 when he started the first outlet of the soon-to-be nationwide gadget express network. Since then, he has maintained a solid standing in the market of buying and selling of telecommunication devices and gadgets all across Nigeria.

Set to launch an exclusive product and service ISTORE in the southern part of Nigeria, a hub dedicated to apple users.

Mr. Aibangbe quickly transformed his business to accommodate his desire to explore real estate by incorporating a subsidiary called Ize Homes to the Ize Blessing World Enterprise.

Also as a music Executive, Mr. Ize Blessing’s IBWR is a new frontier talent management facility, equipped with a state-of-the-art production studio that has been home to many popular acts in the music industry. The accounts of Mr. Aibangbe stretch even further than these but summarily mark up to a very inspiring tale of virtue, persistence, and immovable zeal.