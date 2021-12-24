On December 16, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan released Nigeria’s first ever Christmas film – A Naija Christmas to global audiences.

Hence, keeping up with the Christmas spirit of giving and festivity, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan are excited to present a music video of Fuji maestro Pasuma performing the Christmas Gala Song from A Naija Christmas.

Speaking on what this film and song means to him, Director Kunle Afolayan says “Culture is everything to me, A Naija Christmas soundtrack is not only the first Christmas song of its kind, but it simply transcends Christmas songs to a whole different level, giving it an extra feel of cultural essence, which is what we are about”.

A Naija Christmas follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true. Of course nothing screams disaster, like trying to find the love of your life, with a ticking clock in Lagos!

The fun romantic comedy – A Naija Christmas is streaming worldwide on Netflix and continues to receive rave reviews.

Key Cast of the movie which was directed by Kunle Afolayan includes Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Carol King, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, and Joseph Jaiyeoba.

A Nigerian mother (Rachel Oniga) who is unimpressed by her sons (Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara & Abayomi Alvin) refusal to get married and give her grandchildren, demands that they bring home their partners on Christmas Day. It is an easy enough request to fulfill for her sons who will do everything to make their mother happy. There is one small problem, these partners do not exist.