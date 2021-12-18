By Chris Onuoha

In a continued effort to add values to life through skills acquisition, Nestlé Nigeria in collaboration with REVAMP Africa, a youth-focused non-profit organization has launched a mentoring program for secondary schools.

The mentoring program powered by Nestlé Cares, the company’s global employee volunteering program aims to reach over 10,000 JSS2, SS1 and SS2 students in public secondary schools across the country is delivered in

collaboration with REVAMP Africa, with the vision to revive educational values and maximize potential among young people, especially in public

secondary schools.

The programme which kicked off in July, 2021 with over 1,000 students of the Ilupeju Secondary School, in Lagos, Nestlé Cares volunteers have yet, extended the program to the Company’s host communities in Sagamu, Ogun State, reaching over 2,000 students at the Owode High School, Obafemi Owode, Ogun State and Government Secondary School, Abaji in Abuja, federal capital, over a 4-week period.

Victoria Uwadoka, Nestlé’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager while explaining to the media on the activities of the company, stated, “Nestlé Cares, provides employees the opportunity to make an impact in local communities. It is a proven fact that good habits formed at a young age, set the tone for a productive, successful future.

“Through the Mentorship Program developed in collaboration with REVAMP Africa, we are happy to make a difference by helping young Nigerians in secondary schools to imbibe the values that would equip them as a future generation of transformational leaders,” she added.

Speaking further, she noted, “We are delighted to see how passionate our employees are to engage with the young people, teaching them the benefits of having the right values. We also teach the youth how to handle peer pressure, interpersonal relationships, time management and goal setting. In addition, we teach them the benefits of healthy nutrition which is key to a healthy life.”

Kelechi Anyalechi, founder, REVAMP Africa explained that the company’s collaboration with Nestlé is yielding a positive result. “We are a youth-focused non-profit organization with the vision to revive educational values and maximize potential among young people, especially in public secondary schools,” remarked Anyalechi.

He stated that the organization is poised to raise leaders who will transform their communities, country, Africa and the world. “We are always so inspired to see the turn-out of Nestlé employees which demonstrates their strong commitment to making a difference in society. In addition to Lagos, Sagamu and Abaji, we will be extending the mentoring program to public secondary schools in Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Jos, Kaduna, Agbara and Abuja reaching over 10,000 students in the coming months,” quipped Anyalechi.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries of the skills training, Akinwale Temitope, a student of SS1 C in Ilupeju secondary school who recounted her experience during the four weeks of the mentoring program, said, “I learnt a lot about values. The value that stood out most for me was humility, the quality of modesty. I also learnt about setting goals, time management and self-reliance.”

The elated student expressed her gratitude to Nestlé Cares and Revamp Africa, for the opportunity given to her and her colleagues to learn.

Commenting on the program, the principal of Ilupeju Secondary School Mr. Adeoye B. Adebowale said “I want to thank Nestlé for coming to mentor our students, and for helping us and the government add value to the younger generation. Our mission is to be the foremost school where academics with high moral values are achieved. This mentoring program reiterates what we do and what we believe in.”

In conclusion, Victoria Uwadoka reaffirmed that Nestlé Cares Employee Volunteer Program will continue to provide opportunities for Nestlé employees to give back to society by offering their time, talent and resources while impacting individuals and families, communities, and the environment.