Founder and Chief Programmer of NESII, Oluwa Enitan Sophie (in red) and the schoolgirls. Below are more pictures from the event.

In commemoration of the December 1, World HIV day, Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative, NESII, organised a programme, on A DAY WITH OUR FUTURE, a HIV/AIDS prevention awareness and a project on ending period poverty.

Held in conjunction with the Rotaract Club of Egbeda, Rotaract District 9110, the NGO was at Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Moshalashi, Lagos, to raise awareness on the impact of HIV/AIDS on young people, to talk to girls on menstrual hygiene as well as donate pads to the students.

The speaker of the day, Oluwa Enitan Sophie, Founder and Chief Programme Officer of NESII, spoke on “Equipping Adolescents to Make a Difference”.

She explained to the female students how to take charge of their lives, especially on why they should avoid risky behaviours that result in diseases and crimes which could mar their life.

Sophie also answered questions from the students, while Saka Oriyomi, President of the Rotaract Club of Egbeda and January Ogochukwu a member of the Club also made contributions.

As part of the activities for the day, HIV counselling and testing were done in the school premises for teaching and non-teaching staff interested in knowing their status.

In attendance the school Vice Principal, Mrs Hussein Khadijat; Mr. Konigbagbe Adeyemi Gabriel, Mr Elsuraj, teaching staff, and 73 students comprising of boys and girls.

One of the highlights of the project was the donations of sanitary packs to the female students in attendance.

A total of four-eight (48) sanitary packs was given to the female students.

Vanguard News Nigeria