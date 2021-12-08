By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AS reactions continue to trail the Nembe oil spill, a Yoruba youth group said it was impressed with the remedial efforts put in place by the relevant federal government agencies and Aiteo.

This was as it claimed that the oil spill has been turned into a political tool by enemies of Buhari-led federal government.

The Yoruba youth group, under the umbrella of the Oduduwa Youths Movement,OYM, in a statement, Wednesday,noted with regret that the “oil spill recorded in Nembe has been turned into a political tool by some people who will never see anything good on the part of the Buhari led Federal Government.”

In the statement by its president,Comrade Ade Balogun, OYM said it was “surprised that reckless and unfounded statements on the spill could be coming from leaders.”

The statement read, “We, members of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM), have been closely observing events as they unfold since the Nembe oil spill episode started.

“We have been monitoring developments in the affected community independently and we make bold to say that we are impressed by the remedial efforts put in place by the relevant Federal Government agencies and Aiteo.

“We are therefore not only shocked but also embarrassed that some leaders can jump into the fray in an uncharitable manner and turn the development into a political tool.

“Leaders should always resist the temptation of dancing naked in the market place just for political gains.”

“We strongly recommend that these leaders not only apologise to the Federal Government but also commend the government for the good work it has done.”