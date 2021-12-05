Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, has expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his prompt response and condemnation against the destruction of the livelihood of his people.

King Biobelemoye Josiah, who is also the President of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, said that “the non-stoppage of the oil and gas spill and the continued destruction done to the environment and the loss of livelihood of the people of Opu-Nembe kingdom, shall not be taken lightly.”

He commended Governor Diri for setting up of a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

According to the statement, “The King and his Kingdom also strongly appreciate the visit of His Excellency to make on the spot assessment of the ravaging oil and gas blow out which is yet to be contained for about a month.

“We put on record, the empathy shown by Your Excellency, in providing immediate cushioning financial support to all segments of the Kingdom during your visit.

“We further commend you for immediately directing your Deputy to set up an “Assessement Committee on Nembe Oil Spillage”.

“Your Excellency, my people and I also want to commend you for urging AITEO whose oil well-head caused the spill, to provide adequate remediation/compensation for affected Communities, families, businesses, farmlands/fishing waterways/implements.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the good people of Opu- Nembe Kingdom, I passionately request that you use your honoured office to ask the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to swiftly distribute relief materials to communities affected by the persistently gushing oil and gas spill.

“Also for the following federal government agencies; The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency(NOSDRA), Regulatory Commissions of the relevant Streams(up, mid and down) in the oil industry, The National Environmental Sanitation and Regulatory Agency (NESREA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited(NNPC), to show more concern for the well being of my people as well as reduce their sufferings.”

Vanguard News Nigeria