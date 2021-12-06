*Oil spillage

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-NIGER Delta youths have appealed to the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri,not to politicize the Nembe oil spill, saying it would not be in national interest.

The group,in a statement by its president, Comrade Henshaw Bassey,said it was uncomfortable with the recent reaction of the governor on the spillage, saying it tended to undermine federal government’s remedial efforts in the area.

It alleged that the reaction by the governor was meant to cover up his administration’s failure in the state.

READ ALSO:LCFE , Heritage Bank partner on wheat contracts, others

“Governor Diri should stop undermining ongoing remedial efforts. He should not discourage those handling the matter with his unjustified statements,”it said.

The group hailed Aiteo management and the Buhari’s administration for the swift response with which they tackled the Nembe Oil Spill.

“Your attempts to politicise Nembe oil spill and Undermine Buhari & Aiteo’s effort an attempt to divert attention from your leadership failures, face governance and stop undermining President Buhari and Aiteo’s efforts to remedy Nembe Oil Spill,”the statement read.

The statement read further:“It is clear to all observers of events in Bayelsa State that the governor has failed in all ramifications.

“Knowing that the day of reckoning is coming, Governor Diri is ready to hold on to anything at all and make a political tool around the issue.

“Such was what he intended to achieve with his statement on the Nembe oil spill.

“The statement was clearly diversionary and we therefore call on him to face governance and deliver democracy dividends to the people of his state.”