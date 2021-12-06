By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

MANAGEMENT of Nsik Express Delivery NED, Company Limited, a courier delivery service in Nigeria has organised annual training seminar for its staff to boost customer service delivery.

The Managing Director of NED, Mr Nsikan Johnny, spoke weekend during the training organised for the Customer service Representatives (CSRs) of the company across the country.

Johnny who spoke through the Director of Finance and Operations, Mrs Rachael Johnny stressed that the training was part of practical measures being taken to deepen good relations between the company and its customers in the country.

He said, “This training is for the courier aspect of the NED, company. We are planning to hold a similar training for the transport sector by next year. We organized this training seminar because of the issues we face each day.

” And the complaints we receive from our customers are what we use to solve the issues on ground. My contact number is on the waybill, so that I can also receive complaints from customers.

“And we are going into the festive period, so we have to train our staff all over Nigeria to be active, to serve our customers better and to assist them where the need arises”

In her remarks, the General Manager, Mrs. Angela Afia said the training would help bring the staff up to speed with the company’s new online transactions, stressing, “Of recent, we introduced our electronic and online transactions. So we are training the employees to get them on the same page with the company.

“The online method is a method where all the waybills are captured in the system and information are sent to the customers. This helps to notify customers immediately their items arrive the designated stations forcollection”,

On the issue of dealing with damaged items , Afia explained, “Nobody damages an item deliberately. But we also advice our customers to key into the insurance covers, so that if anything happens to your items, it is the insurance company that pays”

Also in his brief remarks, Head of Legal Services, Barr. Ubong Nta, expressed the optimism that the training would improve the workers knowledge on legal implications of the transactions handled by the company.

The one-day training covered Electronic Tracking of consignments, Value Added Tax (VAT), Consignment Procedure and material Mgt., Daily report/expenses, Customer care services, Human resource management among other areas.