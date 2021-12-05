.

By Tunde Oso

The people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency have lamented what they alleged as flagrant denial of the establishment of a tertiary institution in their area by the Delta State Government.

This was made known in a statement issued after the meeting of the Coalition of Ndokwa Youth leaders, which met with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to discuss among other pressing issues, the completion and take off of Aboh Polytechnic, like other ethnic nationalities in state, which have higher institutions.

Okowa’s successor, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan reportedly had approved the location of a state polytechnic in Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, which is considered the traditional headquarters of Ndokwa nation.

At the meeting with the Coalition, the governor in his response to the question on the establishment of the Aboh Polytechnic raised by Chukwutem Nwogor stunned his audience by declaring that his administration cannot afford to fund any major project as my “tenure winds down.”

The governor’s statement had caused a stir, and the Coalition alleged that the governor, who hails from Owa-Alero had attracted infrastructure to his place that has no drop of crude oil, whereas the Ndokwa nation with three local government areas, rich in gas and oil mineral resources is not deemed fit to have a tertiary institution!

Speaking too, President General of Anioma Youth Council Worldwide, Comrade Marcus Enudi alleged: “Fast forward to 2021, the present state government has channelled all resources to other places other than Ndokwa, building gigantic structures for Agbor University and FRSC, nylon tarred roads, and you say Ndokwa youths should be happy? Ndokwaland lays the golden eggs, but others eat the eggs. Anioma Agenda has turned into another agenda.”

In his reaction, Senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, urged the Ndokwa nation to sustain the peace and tranquillity in the federal constituency.

Speaking through his senior legislative aide, Mr. Philip Elueme, the Senator said the Federal Government is on the verge of approving the proposed Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, FUATA for Aboh, “the home of all Ndokwa nation.”

Elueme explained: “Senator Nwaoboshi sees through the pains of neglect and abandonment of the people of the area saying all hands must be on deck to remove the Ndokwa people from despondency and acute poverty occasioned by mass illiteracy and dearth of capacity building and empowerment.”

He wondered why the governor refused to establish a higher institution in Ndokwa land as approved by his predecessor, urging Delta North senatorial district youths to stand firm in support of Senator Nwaoboshi, noting that “the FUATA bill, the brainchild of the distinguished senator, took a lot of consultations in the red chambers and beyond. Senator Nwaoboshi aims to re-write the pitiable history of the Ndokwa people.”

He also stated, “Also instrumental to the success of the bill is the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and other well-meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters, who threw themselves into the establishment of tertiary institutions in Ndokwa land.”