



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, on Saturday reiterated its commitment to fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state, urging offenders to desist from the act.

Mr Isa Adoro, Agency’s Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, that the greatest danger of drug intake are on health issues.

According to Adoro, the drug can shatter one’s life and make the person useless to the society.

“Let us talk on the current drug, methamphetamine, otherwise known as “Mkpurummiri”, this drug can cause abnormal in sleeping, that is unable to sleep in the night.

“Parents should always watch out on their children, especially when you notice any of the signs on your child. The Mkpurummiri in particularly can spoil one’s teeth and sometimes, teeth will start falling.

“The danger of illicit drugs are so enormous. When a person is using drugs like mpkurummiri, he or she will begin to feel that nobody is somebody apart from him or her.

“So, without telling you these, these are signs close to madness. The person will begin to experience strange sleeping pattern. Sometimes, he or she can stay a week without sleeping,” the commander explained.

Adoro urged stakeholders to support the activities of the NDLEA to get rid of drug abuse and trafficking in the society.

“We advise parents to be alive to their responsibilities and the religious leaders should continue to preach against illicit drug addiction and trafficking and abuse,” he said.