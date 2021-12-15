… Seals House in Bafarawa Estate

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Sokoto state Government war on Drugs and other nacortics necessary for increased number of attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs in the state has started yielding fruitful results.

The State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized and evacuate large conserment of Marijuana worth millions of naira in a house in Bafarawa estate in Sokoto metropolis.

According to an eyewitness, the occupant of the house who was said to be a woman from the southern part of the country was using the rented house for the production of Ice blocks to deceived neighbours .

When the NDLEA team raided the house after a tip off , large freezers were seen loaded with Sacks of weeds suspected yo be Indian hemp otherwise known as Marijuana.

The suspected Drugs baron was to be in the area for over 4 years conducting the illegal business, using Sacks of Ice blocks to concealed the drugs for distribution to towns and villages and even the neighbouring states .

When contacted the Commandabt of the NDLEA Sokoto command Mr Abdul Abdullah confirmed the the raid carreidout by his men , adding that they have already sealed the house and pursuing the occupants of the house who was said to be on the run.

The command urged owners of rental house to screen thoroughly any person or group wishing to rent their apartments to avoid embrassment .

The sealed house was to belong to a former commissioner in the administration of former Governor of the state Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa.

When our reporter visited the NDLEA office for confirmation of the story over 40 sacks of the suspected weeds seized were seen displayed at the premises of the command headquarters Arkilla area in Sokoto metropolis.