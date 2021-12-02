By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Managing Director (MD) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has advocated a regulator-legislature synergy in order to strengthen the nation’s banking sector.

He spoke at the 2021 NDIC Retreat for members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, held at the Zuma Rock Resort, Niger State.

The theme of the retreat which opened, yesterday, was “The Role of NDIC in Promoting an Effective Supervisory Framework in the Banking Sector”.

Mr. Hassan said, “The NDIC has taken important steps at ensuring safety of the Nigerian banks and protection of depositors, in line with its mandate. The Corporation had commenced supervisory measures for digital banks, as well as the enhancement of existing consumer protection measures, especially as regards digital deposit, through enhanced collaboration with other safety net players.

“The Corporation will continue to engage and cooperate with all relevant key stakeholders, notably among which is the National Assembly through this very important Committee of the Senate to address issues that are germane to the sustenance of the safety and stability of the nation’s banking system.

“It is therefore, our strong belief that through the learning-points that may prop-up from papers to be presented and ensuing deliberations that will follow at this retreat, we will not only come up with roadmap that would enhance the role of the deposit insurance system in achieving financial system stability, but also set out framework for empowering the Corporation to discharge its mandate more effectively through the instrumentality of the National Assembly.”

The MD said that effective supervisory framework was very topical, particularly in the light of current developments in the economy and the challenges presented by the complexity of the financial system and the role the sector plays in promoting economic development.

He noted, “In recent years, the financial services sector has experienced significant transformation, largely driven by advances in information technology, globalization and consolidation. New services and products have emerged while new players, financial technology companies (fintechs), have been challenging traditional service providers through faster, cheaper and reliable services.

“The advances in technology, and its benefits in terms of increased access to new markets, financial innovation and increased consumer choices, new challenges, bordering on corporate governance and risk management have been ushered in. For example, new technologies emanating from digitalisation is driving disruption and re-shaping the future across payments and banking ecosystem. Consequently, the task of ensuring the safety and stability of the nation’s banking sector has become more crucial for the regulatory/supervisory authorities especially, the NDIC.

“Banks can only effectively perform their role in the economy when they are healthy, safe and sound, and as such expected to be highly liquid, adequately capitalized, with high quality assets and robust risk management systems at all times. This is why the banking sector is exceptionally important for more rigorous regulation than any other sector in the economy.”

According to the MD, NDIC remained committed to protecting depositors and was ready to compensate depositors in the event of banks failing to fulfil their obligations.

The mechanism, he explained, was an important means to gain public confidence in the banking system and achieve financial and banking system stability, which he said was one of the most important elements of economic growth and development, especially in a developing economy.

In his address, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Sen. Uba Sani, said that the retreat would assess how the NDIC had fared in its supervisory roles.