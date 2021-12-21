The apex body of all Igbo unions in Germany, Ndi-Igbo Germany (N.I.G.), has congratulated the governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on his electoral victory in the state governorship election held on November 6, 2021.

Ndi-Igbo Germany also called on the governors of the five states of the South-East geopolitical zone to disregard party differences and work in unison for the development of Igboland.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Engr. Oge Ozofor, and general secretary, Mazi Dominic, Ndi-Igbo Germany said the emergence of Prof. Soludo, a world renowned economist and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as governor-elect of Anambra State signalled the dawn of a new era in the state.

The group thanked the people of Anambra State for their orderly participation in the election process and urged the governor-elect to ride on the goodwill of Anambra people to make the state a better place for all citizens.

“Dear governor-elect, your election victory could not have come at a better time. Anambra State and, indeed, the entire South-East was hurting and needed a soothing balm. Your coming provided it,” Ndi-Igbo Germany said in the statement.

“We have no doubt that you are aware of the solid trust and confidence Anambra people have on your ability, wisdom and God-fearing orientation.

“Ndi-Igbo Germany, having studied your trajectories in all your previous responsibilities and the timing of your election, is convinced that a dawn of good governance, accountability and improvement in all the indices of human development is here in Anambra State.

“Your experiences, garnered from far and near assignments, and your professionalism have prepared you to govern Anambra State well while initiating policies and synergies in the entire South-East geopolitical zone to entrench solid economic and socio-political growth and sustenance. We urge you to excel the great heights achieved in the South-East and Nigeria by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. M. I. Okpara,” Ndi-Igbo Germany said.

It called for a Marshall Plan that will stimulate the right types of investment appropriate for the 21st century and beyond to be immediately instituted in the entire Igboland.

“Ndi-Igbo Germany (N.I.G.) calls on the governors of the South-East geopolitical zone to act together for regional development. This is urgent and irrespective of party affiliations,” it said.

While appreciating all the other candidates who contested in the November 6 governorship election whom, it said, came with conviction, strength, genuine intentions and readiness to serve Anambra people, Ndi-Igbo Germany said the calibre and quality of the candidates showed the leadership potential that abounds in Nigeria’s South-East region.

The group appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria for the human and material resources it deployed to ensure the election was peaceful, free and fair.

Ndi-Igbo Germany urged the people of Anambra State and the entire South-East to give their maximum support to Prof. Soludo.

“Ndi-Igbo Germany wishes you God’s guidance, protection and blessings. We wish you and your future team good luck and success,” it said.

