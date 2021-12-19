.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off the orientation ceremony for 508 youths of the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme in Ondo state.

Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said in Akure that the scheme was geared towards giving participants the skills to become employers of labour and further helped in reducing unemployment.

Fikpo noted that one of the strategies adopted by the NDE in addressing the scourge of unemployment in the country was the skill acquisition programme through its National Open Apprenticeship Scheme NOAS

Speaking on his behalf, the Ondo state coordinator of the NDE, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu said the NOAS was implemented at two levels, the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B- NOAS) and the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ( A- NOAS).

Fikpo noted that the orientation was for batch 2 of the year 2021 Advance National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, Quick Fix Skills acquisition training and disbursement of resettlement items and equipment to graduate trainees.

He explained that the B- NOAS train unskilled youths in various vocations while the A- NOAS was designed to sharpen the skills already acquired by the B- NOAS graduates, using advanced methods.

He added that the quick fix training was an integral part of B- NOAS but of a shorter duration.

According to him, the resettlement loans scheme ” is the hallmark of all the skills acquisition schemes designed to assist graduate trainees in getting up their micro-business through the disbursement of starter packs and equipment.

He said that ” today we are witnessing the orientation of 360 B-NOAS, 108 A- NOAS, 40 Quick fix trainees and disbursement of resettlement items to 12 graduate trainees in Ondo state.

According to him, all the 18 council areas are captured in the training exercise especially in B-NOAS and A – NOAS where every council was represented by 20 trainees and six trainees respectively.

Fikpo appealed to the trainees and beneficiaries to avail themselves of the opportunities and be useful to their families, communities and the nation at large.

The beneficiaries who lauded the NDE noted that sustaining such a scheme would go a long way in reducing unemployment in the country.