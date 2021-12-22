.

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 100 unemployed youths across Ondo state have commenced a five days training, courtesy of the initiative of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in continuation of the government’s skills acquisition programs.

Speaking during the flag-off of the training exercise in Akure, the Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo noted that the directorate has devised various strategies in tackling the problems of unemployment over the years through various programmes and schemes.

Fikpo noted that entrepreneurship skills training would equip the participants with the necessary knowledge on skill acquisition.

Speaking through the Ondo state Coordinator of the directorate, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu, Fikpo said that apart from exposing the participants to entrepreneurial skills, they will be issued certificates and empowered to set up their micro-businesses.

He pointed out that the training which was a collaboration between the directorate and Nazeemursaj consultant company would broaden the minds and horizons of the participants as well as make them employers of labour at the end.

According to him ” the training is primarily aimed at inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship on the participants and exposed them to problems associated with small and medium enterprises and reasons for their failures so as to know how to surmount them.

“We feel that to achieve our mandate, there is a need for us to have an entrepreneurship training that will broaden your mind, open your eyes to see the nitty-gritty of how to access these federal government intervention programmes.

The NDE boss explained that the participants were selected from across the 26 council areas of the state.

He, therefore, urged the participants to be punctual, pay utmost attention during lectures and listen attentively to all the resource persons during the training period.

The participants lauded the NDE and the federal government for the kind gesture, adding that they would do everything possible to succeed as an entrepreneur through the training periods.

