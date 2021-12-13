First class Traditional Ruler in the Niger Delta and Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, His Majesty, King Obukowho Monday Whiskey (JP) Udurhie I, has urged the National Assembly to urgently veto the President and order for the immediate inauguration of the already screened and confirmed Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



In a statement issued on Monday, the monarch made this remark amidst the growing controversies trailing the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC.



According to the monarch, Buhari’s refusal to swear in the board would amount to undermining the constitutional functions of the National Assembly.



The outspoken monarch noted that since the nominees were nominated by the president and were duly screened and confirmed by National Assembly, there is no other authority known to law that can stop their inauguration.



He, therefore, urged the National Assembly to invoked the doctrine of necessity and stop the current “dance of shame” that is ongoing at the interventionist agency.



He said: “Billions has been wasted and outrightly looted and more are still currently been looted and as a people we cannot continue in this shameful and very disgraceful manner.



“The Niger Delta has not be so bad in the past 20 years of NDDC existences that one single individual in the name of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs will hijack the administrative structures of an interventionist agency working for social economic development of a sensitive region like the Niger Delta and entire nations leadership we go to sleep as if all is well”.



“The Federal Government can no longer pretend that the unholy alliance between Obong Godswill Obot Akpabio and some principle officers of the Federal Government to ignite uncontrollable crisis is not known to it and as a traditional Ruler I own my people and the Federation the testament of speaking truth to authority so that history will be kind to me and all the oppressed people of the region of Niger Delta.



“The National Assembly must now rise to the occasion tp save the Niger Delta region from the sorry state of individual who have deliberately decided to abandon his Ministerial responsibilities and took over the rulership of NDDC.



“The submission of controversial forensic audit report without the promised inauguration is an insult on the people of the entire oil/gas producing communities in Nigeria that must be corrected now by urgently inaugurating the long overdue board as screened and confirmed by the National Assembly.”