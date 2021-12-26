By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission ,NCPC, has called on Nigerians to tolerate their differences and forge strong relationships that will foster peaceful coexistence and unity in the country.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said the country has faced crises in recent times, and it was time to douse the tension.

According to Pam, one of his responsibilities is to facilitate workable relationships among Nigerians with a view to dousing religious tensions in the country.

To achieve this, the Reverend said he has been going from one church to another interacting with Christians on the need for peaceful coexistence with other people of different religions.

Apart from churches, the Reverend said he has also interacted with governors and traditional rulers in different parts of the country with the message of unity, and the governors have been helpful in facilitating such engagements.

“These are trying times for the country. There are crises here and there. Part of my duty is to go round and douse the tension. The tensions are really high, and this happens anytime Nigeria is about to pass from one regime to another,” said Pam.

He added that for a lasting solution, Nigerians should work together towards electing credible leaders in political offices; and this should form the basis in the buildup to 2023.

“All we need is to make sure we have good leaders in place. We will use our voting rights to vote for the best people who can unite us and also build us up. I believe that power comes from God but we can also play a part. That is my word to Nigerians. We need to endure with one another and see how we can succeed in making sure the country is united and moves together.

“But we must get honest people who are able to stand in the gap. We must not play with the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria, otherwise, if anything happens, where will we run? Nigeria is the biggest country of the Black people, and this is the only place we have for now. If there is trouble, are we going to run to Togo, Chad, or Ghana? Can these countries take our size?”

“It is better we manage the rough boat than escape it. Let’s bear with one another – Christians, Muslims – what we need to do is to strongly share fellowship. I was at the wedding of the daughter of the governor of Bauchi. He is a Muslim while I am a Christian. I met emirs and lots of people there, and we mixed up. This is what this country needs now,” said Pam.

The NCPC boss also disclosed that the commission was targeting about 10,000 pilgrims to the Holy Sites in Israel by February 2022.

He, however, noted that only 3000 were being processed currently, adding that more prospective pilgrims were expected to be enlisted soon.

The reverend enjoined all intending pilgrims to be in their best behaviour as they prepare to visit the holy sites, adding that the image of the country (Nigeria) has been battered in the international community, and the commission was trying hard to fix it.

He warned that those who abscond during the period would be charged for the offences of illegal migration.