The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, says media attack would not distract the management.

The establishment is under the Ministry Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Sampson Ikemitang, Head of Public Relations, in a statement, insists procurement processes and approvals are in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The spokesperson described allegations against the leadership and the Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, as baseless and untrue.

Ikemitang highlighted transparency in operations, regarding the assistance and protection of persons of concern (PoCs), as well as the discharge of mandate.

Recalling that Sulaiman-Ibrahim assumed duty on June 4, 2021, he said NCFRMI has a Board of Directors charged to regulate its affairs for effective service delivery.

The commission, Ikemitang stressed, remains committed to strengthening its internal framework in line with Public Service Rules (PSR).

“Hence, deployments will continue to be carried out as provided in Chapter 2, Section 5, 020502 (v) of PSR.

“It states that where it is in “…public interest, an officer can be seconded to the service of another government, approved body or recognized international organization”.

The agency clarified that in public service, internal staff posting and transfer of pool staff is a routine matter carried out by relevant authorities.

Ikemitang said in line with Global Compact on Refugees, NCFRMI will continue to promote civil rights, enhance self-reliance for PoCs, and maintain partnership with local and international bodies.

“HFC Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the new management have designed the strategic roadmap on how to deliver on the commission’s mandate and objectives.

“We shall not allow any distraction but remain focused in discharging our duties professionally and responsibly,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria