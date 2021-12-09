.

A leading member of the Steering Committee of the National Consultative Front (NCF), Adewole Adebayo, has promised that his party will offer a clear alternative and viable solutions to get Nigeria out of the woods.

Adebayo, speaking on Channel TV with Seun Okinbaloye on “Politics Today”, Adebayo said his party decided to set up a shadow cabinet comprised of people who are not in government but who are willing to find solutions to the problems of the country.

“What we need to do is get the Nigerian people to stop equating the current government’s hopelessness with the hopelessness of the entire country.

“Nigeria cannot be unlucky in that only Ministers appointed by President Buhari are the wisest for Nigerians. If we had any doubts about their wisdom before, their six years in power have proven that they are not the best we can get.

” So, what are we to do? Instead of engaging in politics or exploiting their misfortunes, we say let us set up what they should be doing and begin proposing solutions to the country’s problems.”

“We have seen the hopelessness on the street. We said we have a right to come together under the constitution. We have freedom of association and freedom of thoughts and then we have experience.

“If the Nigerian people approve, we hope to take power in 2023. Ideally, you should have a policy idea before entering government.

“You may recall that when President Buhari took office, his party admitted that they had no idea things were this bad. They had no idea what the problem was, and we don’t want to fall into that trap.

“What we’re doing is planning ahead of time by devising viable solutions to the country’s current problems”

The founder of Kaftan Television said “for the time being, NCF is focusing solely on governance rather than politics.

“While everyone is worried and concerned about politics in 2023, telling those who are travelling between Lagos and Abuja or from Kaduna to Abuja who are being killed or kidnapped on a daily basis, or those who are dying of communicable diseases, or those who are hungry, or those who have to survive the inefficiency of this government as industries collapsing because we are mismanaging our foreign exchange, that you are focusing on 2023 demonstrates insensitivity and ugliness.

” What we’re attempting to say here is that we need to be alive before 2023.

“And this government appears to be suffering from a serious case of insularity. So, if you don’t come up with ideas, toss them around in your head, and get involved in them, we’re going to be in big trouble.

“As a result, many of the things we do as a shadow cabinet would be to propose solutions to problems for which they claim there are none”.

Recall that people of like minds have been working on remodelling NCF to fit into the philosophy of providing a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.