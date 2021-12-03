By Emmanuel Elebeke & Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has qualified three telecoms companies as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.

The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit, IBD, as outlined in the Information Memorandum, IM are MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

With this development, the commission said all was now set for the three companies to participate in the main auction as well as in the mandatory mock auction process, which will come as a precursor to the main auction.

The commission also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the mock auction and the main auction.

Recall that the mock auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the main auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and same time.

The auction of the 5G spectrum will mark the beginning of 5G spectrum deployment in Nigeria.

