The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has promoted Mr Joel Ichedi, to the rank of Director, along with eight others, according to a circular issued by the Bureau last week.

Others promoted to the rank of director include, Mr Adebisi A.T., Ameh G.E., Anyakora A.C., Babalola D.A., Maigida I.Z., Mustapa A. D., Oriokpa V.I. and Adegbe A.

Ichedi is in charge of Communication and Public Relation department of NBS.

Born in Odugbo in Apa local government of Benue, Ichedi is a 1988 graduate of Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University.

Upon completion of his University degree, Ichedi joined the services of the then Federal Office of Statistics in 1992 as a Statistician-2.

Ichedi also acquired post-graduate diplomas in Statistics, Advertising and Public Relations, Journalism and MBA from University of Ibadan, Nigerian Institute of Journalism and Enugu State University of Technology, respectively. He also holds a professional diploma of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relation, NIPR.

He is currently a post-graduate student of Economics in Nasarawa State University where his is carrying out a serious research on the impact of farmers/ herders conflict on the livelihoods of the people of Agatu Local Government Area. He is married with children.