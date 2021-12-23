The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA-NEC”) has passed a resolution condemning the actions of a very senior member of the Association, Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN over his recent utterances directed at the President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata.

It was widely reported last weekend that, in a correspondence addressed to the Secretary of the Body of Benchers and copied to over 100 members of the Body, Mr. Awomolo SAN referred to the President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata in derogatory terms over an address which the NBA President delivered at the Opening of the New Legal Year ceremony on Monday 8 December 2021.

While deliberating on the issue at the NBA-NEC meeting, the highest decision making body of the NBA, unanimously condemned the actions and language of the senior lawyer while passing a resounding vote of confidence on the Mr. Olumide Akpata’s leadership of the NBA.

The executive body also commended the NBA President Olumide Akpata for his excellent, proactive and purposeful leadership of the Association since he was elected. NEC noted that Olumide Akpata had changed the narrative and perception of the NBA in the eyes of the public and passed a vote of confidence on the President. NEC frowned at, and unequivocally condemned the unwarranted attack on the President of the NBA by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. NEC further states that the President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata has the full support of all members of the Bar in the discharge of their collective mandate

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA