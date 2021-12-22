The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-NEC) on Wednesday, adopted an online payment of practising fees for Nigerian lawyers from year 2022.

This is contained in a communique signed by NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

The communique was issued at the end of the quarterly meeting of the NBA-NEC held on Dec. 16.

Part of the resolution reads:“NEC resolves that with effect from Jan. 1, 2022, payment for bar practicing fees by lawyers, shall be done online and no longer manually in banking halls.

“NEC commended the NBA President, Olumide Akpata for his excellent, proactive and purposeful leadership of the Association since he assumed office.

“NEC resolved to suspend the holding of physical meetings for the time being, and to resort to virtual meetings due to the surge in the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus and the security concerns in the country,” he said

With regards to the proposed amendment of the legal practitioners Act, the NEC also resolved that the Chief Anthony Idigbe’s committee version of the bill with attendant modifications, shall be the working document of the bar in the amendment process.

The NEC also expressed dissatisfaction with some of its members representing the NBA in statutory bodies, and resolved that all such members must henceforth, appear at NEC meetings to give periodic reports of their activities.

Meanwhile, the NEC approved the appointment of Byteworks technology solutions, contracted by the digital NBA committee, to overhaul the associations digital infrastructure.