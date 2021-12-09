By Olayinka Latona

THE annual gospel music event, Unusual Praise, is set to take place today, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Praise Land, near Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos State.



The theme for this year’s show is ‘O sing unto the LORD a new song; for he hath done marvellous things: his right hand, and his holy arm, hath gotten him the victory., (Psalm 98v1).’



The 12 hours worship concert hosted by Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, will showcase powerful gospel ministers like, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinachi, Joepraiz, Chioma Jesus, Ngozi Mbamalu, James Arum, Tope Alabi, Beejay Sax, Jude Nnam and others. The organisers have promised that the event would be bigger, better and more spiritually fulfilling.



Briefing journalists, organising committee chairman, Mr George Agu, enjoined the public to join the Unusual Praise team and the anointed ministers for an unusual and spiritually uplifting time in God’s presence, as they proclaim God’s glory through praise and worship in order to touch lives and win souls for the kingdom.



According to him, the Praise will witness the presence of seasoned Christian Gospel Ministers, Choirs,Instrumentalists, and budding music talents across the world.



In his words: “Unusual Praise 2021 was held at Onitsha, the Commercial City of Anambra State, on the 26th of November, 2021 and now in Lagos on the 10th of December, 2021.

You can follow and like us on all social media platforms such as Facebook, instagram and on our YouTube channel @ UnusualPraise,”

Agu further said the praise 2021 is open for sponsorship and partnership.



Also, speaking on the programme, Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Lekki, Lagos, Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu noted that the programme is one of the ways of evangelization aimed at winning more souls for Christ.

Monsignor Nwaezeapu urged Nigerians to continue to praise and worship God in spite of any hardship they may be experiencing.



According to him, apart from prayers, praises is another effective way of communicating with God and getting His attention to rescue Nigerians from whatever situation they found themselves.