…carbonated drinks tax law would improve health of poor Nigerians-Coalition

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang

AS poor Nigerians grapple with health challenges, a member of the National Assembly, in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Pilgrims, Hon Abubakar Nalaraba, Wednesday, threw weight behind the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition, NASR, on proposed carbonated drinks tax law.

Nalaraba gave the assurance during a virtual stakeholder roundtable convened by NASR, where he called for ban on what he described as misleading packaging claims by some carbonated drink producers.

The lawmaker commended NASR for the move and disclosed of sponsoring a motion calling for tax on carbonated drinks produced in the country, and reaffirmed his support for the proposed carbonated drinks tax.

He said: “Parliament is ready to support and work very closely with the Coalition to ensure the tax is not removed from the Finance Bill.”

The NASR Coalition and its partners, comprising sixteen health groups, had previously petitioned Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna in an open letter urging the government to move forward with a proposed carbonated drinks tax. While praising the minister for her announcement of this “pro-health” tax, the organisations provided evidence from several geographies, including South Africa, where similar taxes have worked to reduce the consumption of carbonated drinks and other sugary beverages”.

According to the Coalition, in a report cited a key outcome from South Africa’s carbonated drinks tax, known as the ‘health promotion levy’, which raises prices of beverages by taxing them according to the amount of sugar the drink contains. Evidence shows that such an excise tax is well-suited to address the harmful effects of sugary beverages and produce much-needed revenue.

“One year after implementing its ‘health promotion levy’, South Africa recorded a decrease in sugary beverage intake. Among high consumers, consumption decreased by up to seven times a week.

“Notably, with a tax equivalent to 15 US cents per gramme of sugar, South Africa’s sugary beverage tax generated USD140 million in the first year”, the Coalition stated.

The report further reads, “Health organisations made a case for a similar tax in Nigeria. Nearly, 80 per cent of Nigerians pay out of pocket for healthcare. For Nigeria’s poorest, a carbonated drinks tax would be a protective measure.

“Drink manufacturing companies pay nothing for the harm their products cause, and even target low socioeconomic groups by offering higher drink volumes at lower prices, to the detriment of their health.

“Contrary, to the assumption that carbonated drink taxes discriminate against the poor, they stand to benefit as a result of reduced consumption, better health and a lower likelihood of impoverishment from high health spending.

“If purposefully channeled, revenue from this proposed tax can lessen the mounting burden of non-communicable diseases on the poor and on the nation’s healthcare system.

“The report emphasised that a carbonated drinks tax would deliver ‘three wins’; a win for public health, domestic revenue, and the economy and requested that taxes be utilised for healthcare provision.”

Meanwhile, on the World Health Organizations’ recommendations, a World Bank Senior Specialist, Olumide Okunola, asserted that no less than a 20 per cent excise tax on all sugar-sweetened beverages will reduce their consumption.

Okunola also emphasised that tax revenue should be remitted to the health sector to support health services delivery.

“The correlation between the intake of carbonated drinks and type2 diabetes, stroke and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has long been established.

“In Nigeria, NCDs beset people of all social classes; however, the poor are most unable to afford the high costs of treatment, decreasing the consumption of carbonated drinks will prevent the harmful effects of these drinks”, he added.