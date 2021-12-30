The royal feud between Queen Naomi and her husband have been allegedly settled.

It was gathered that emissaries from Ile-Oodua Palace met with the queen’s family through the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi who was said to have played a major role in settling the differences.

Sources in Akure revealed that both families have to reach a truce and agreement has been reached on Queen Naomi’s return to the palace in Ile-Ife any moment now.

“High Chiefs from the palace were part of the emissaries and the queen’s father too was at the meeting. Those that should apologise have done that and all parties have forgiven one another”, the source revealed.

Efforts to get an official reaction from the palace proved abortive as the mobile number of Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare cannot be reached.

