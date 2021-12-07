…calls for probe of role played by traffic personnel

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest (Zone ‘D) has said the crushing to death of 12 pupils by a truck in Lagos on Tuesday can be likened to a deliberate murder of a bright future of some innocent souls.



It therefore called for a thorough investigation into the role played by some security personnel and traffic related outfits in the matter, saying any indicted person should be prosecuted.



The outgoing Coordinator of the association in the zone, Comrade Kappo Olawale Samuel, said on Tuesday night that a part of the future of the country had been aborted through the unfortunate incident.



“it is sad that the safety of the brightest and yet to be corrupted souls in Nigeria could not be protected by road safety (LASTMA/VIO) personnel whose interest is on the token to be collected from the defiant murderer (truck driver).



“The truck driver, alongside the LASTMA personnel who worked this afternoon at Grammar School Bus Stop, along Ogba-Ojodu, collaborated to murder our future. This is coming at a period when the entire Nigerian students in the country are still mourning the death of Master Sylvester Oromoni,” he said.



The Coordinator said that the men of the Nigeria Police Force have also shown their well known history of anti-masses approach to all issues by shooting directly at harmless Nigerian students who were at the scene.



The association said that a world press conference would be held by the leadership of NANS Southwest (Zone ‘D) to further get justice for the pupils who were murdered on this black Tuesday.