By David Odama – Lafia

National Agency for Food, Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed expired and fake drugs estimated at over N598m in the state.

Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye who disclosed this at the North Central destruction of the products at the Lafia dumpsite, Friday, described fake drugs and expired exercise as the gravest onslaught on human life.

Represented at the destruction exercise by Mohammed Bashir, deputy director and plateau state coordinator, Prof Moji estimated the products destroyed at N598,088,458, 50.

“The products being destroyed today are made up of fake/counterfeit drugs, substandard and expired food products, cosmetics and regulated products from manufacturers, importers and distributors seized by NAFDAC”.

Earlier, Nasarawa state coordinator, Dadi Nantim had explained that the quantum of products being destroyed was a pointer to the fact that the agency is working hard to ensure the safety of the health of the Nigerians.

The state coordinator commended the stakeholders, security agents for their support and assured that the agency will continue to enforce sanctions where there were violations noted however that the agency in the state has embarked on statewide awareness on activities of fake, expired products.

While lamenting that his office was faced with mobility to extend its regulations and services across the state, urged residents to cooperate with staff of the agency and not to see them as enemies.

He however cautioned buyers during the Yuletide to check dates, markings, proper addresses and NAFDAC number of any consumables products before purchase.

Vanguard News Nigeria