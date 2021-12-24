By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The N250 Billion Sovereign Sukuk offer by the Federal Government attracted over subscription of N615 billion, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed.

The Sukuk offer which opened on December 16, 2021 was subscribed to the tune of N865 billion.

The DMO in a statement yesterday said the outcome represented a subscription level of 346 percent.

DMO explained that an analysis of the subscription data by revealed high levels of subscription from banks and fund managers (including pension funds), as well as non-interest financial

institutions, ethical funds, cooperative societies and retail investors.

“The increasing level of participation by a more diverse and larger number of investors is a confirmation

that the DMO’s objectives of issuing Sovereign Sukuk to grow the domestic investor base and promote

financial inclusion is being achieved.

“In addition, the high subscription level is proof of investors’ acknowledgement of the impact the USD362.57 Billion Sovereign Sukuk issued between 2017 and 2020 has had on the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria”, the DMO added.

The agency reaffirmed that the proceeds of the N250 Billion Sovereign Sukuk “will be used to finance the rehabilitation and reconstruction of road projects across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal

Capital Territory”.