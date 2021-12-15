Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, EFCC Chairman, and Usman Okai

By Arogbonlo Israel

A renowned activist, blogger and politician of Kogi extraction, popularly known as Usman Okai has vowed to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, among others over unsubstantiated allegations that the State Government fixed N19.3 billion bailout funds received from the Federal Government.

The activist, who has been in the news in recent times, opposing what he termed “nonchalant attitude of Kogi State Government towards his subjects, especially workers in the state” made this known in a statement forwarded to Vanguard on Tuesday.

“I have informed my lawyer concerning the Kogi 19.3 billion naira bailout fund. Yahaya Bello made us to understand that the money doesn’t belong to the state & the federal government, that the said money is meant for civil servants.

“This has provided enough ground for me to wade in my efforts and resources as a concerned citizen who has the love of my State at heart.

“I have instructed my lawyer to stand firm with me in that legal tussle, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has the BVN and Account Number of the civil servants, the money can be paid to them directly using different measures.

“I am also joining the suit, compelling EFCC to order the concerned bank to publish documents authorising the opening of fixed deposit account in the name of Kogi State Government. I am a concerned citizen, standing for the innocent civil servants of my State,” the statement read.

This is coming after months of uncertainty concerning the N19.3 billion bailout purportedly belonging to the good people of Kogi.

Recall after series of investigation, the EFCC, ordered the transfer of the remaining 19.3 billion naira from the commercial bank account signatory to the Kogi State Government back to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government also dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to court over the matter.

This came as Justice J. Majebi of a Kogi State High Court also granted an interim injunction restraining the EFCC from issuing further official or unofficial publications over the issue involving a new generation bank (name withheld) with Account Number 0073572696 or any other account purportedly belonging to Kogi State Government.

The Kogi State Government, Accountant-General of the State, Momoh Jibrin; and Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Mukadam Asiru, were claimants in the suit, while the EFCC, a new generation bank and Central Bank of Nigeria were listed as defendants.

