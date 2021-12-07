By Dayo Johnson

YOUTHS, under the auspices of the Niger-Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, in the Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo State, yesterday, described the 14-years of total blackout as unbearable to the people in the oil-rich communities.

The Ondo South Senatorial District comprises six council areas, which include the Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo.

The youths urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to release funds for the quick completion of the 132KVA power station in Okitipupa.

Chairman of the movement, Prince Akin Omojuwa, in a statement said: “It was cheering news for the people of the Ondo South Senatorial District when the Senate directed NDDC to complete the power project as soon as possible.

“The development was said to be part of the legislative lobby gingered by the lawmaker representing the district in the Senate, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo.

“We write for ourselves and on behalf of the good people of the Niger Delta area of Ondo State to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and Godswill Akpabio, the Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, over their resoluteness to restore power supply to the southern senatorial district of Ondo State which birthed the commencement of the monumental Okitipupa Power Station after 14 years of blackout in the area.

“We patriotically wish to appeal to Your Excellencies to expedite actions on the completion of the project so that the various human cum economic activities that have become moribund in the area can be brought back to life.

“More so that we are at the festive period, the completion of the project will make the season more remarkable for our people.

“The advantages of the completion of the project and its subsequent opening cum commencement of activities are enormous.

“It will revive the economic activities of the area and thereby gainfully engage the people, particularly the youth of the area in legitimate businesses which will, in turn, reduce street gangsterism and cult-related activities which have characterized the area for some time now.

“Our people will also be motivated to solidify their allegiance in your leadership style and that of your party to have come to their rescue in addressing a problem past managers of our oil money see as unaddressable and our people undeserving.”